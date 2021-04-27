Chauvin sentencing in Floyd death pushed back to June 25

Chauvin sentencing in Floyd death pushed back to June 25New
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sentencing for former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s death has been pushed back to June 25, according to online court records.
Chauvin’s June 16 hearing was reset by Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill due to a scheduling conflict.
Chauvin was convicted April 20 of all three counts against him: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Under Minnesota statutes he’ll only be sentenced on the most serious one — second-degree murder.
While that count carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, experts say he won’t get that much.
