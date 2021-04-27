China says India welcome at anti-virus video meeting

BEIJING (AP) — China says it will hold a video conference with South Asian governments to discuss fighting the coronavirus, and India is welcome to join. The announcement comes amid ongoing tensions with New Delhi over a border dispute, and as India is being engulfed by a devastating surge of COVID-19 infections. China’s Foreign Ministry said Beijing organized Tuesday’s meeting with the governments of Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. In response to questions from reporters, a spokesman said India was welcome to “take an active part in the meeting.” China and India are locked in a standoff over a remote section of their border, after deadly clashes there last June.