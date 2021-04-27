Democrats move to reinstate methane rules loosened by Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats are moving to reinstate regulations designed to limit potent greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas fields. It’s part of a broader effort by the Biden administration to combat climate change. The Senate is set to take up a resolution Wednesday that would undo an environmental rollback by President Donald Trump. The rule relaxed requirements of a 2016 Obama administration rule targeting methane emissions from oil and gas drilling. Democrats and environmentalists called the rollback egregious, noting that methane is a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming.