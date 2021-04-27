FBI warns job seekers about fake postings

(CNN) -- The FBI is reporting scammers are now posing as employers to steal the identities of job seekers-- some of them are even going so far as to interview applicants.

The scammers then ask interviewees for bank account or credit card information, which they can use to steal money, open new accounts, or create fake identities.

The scam has increased in frequency with so many people looking for work during the pandemic. Last year, more than 16-thousand people reported being victimized by an employment scam.

Officials say job seekers should never provide private information to employers until after they are hired.