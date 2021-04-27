Florida official orders workers to vaccinate or risk firing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida tax collector has ordered her employees to get the coronavirus vaccine or risk being fired. Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne Gannon told her 315 employees last week of her decision after doing research and concluding she could legally do it. She said her employees have contact with the public and two workers tested positive last week. Many others tested positive earlier and one died. She said employees can refuse for valid medical or religious reasons. If they don’t have those and refuse the shot, they will be banned from the office and required to use up their vacation time. They will then be fired if they don’t get the shot.