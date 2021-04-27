Florida school superintendent says he will be vindicated

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida school superintendent accused of lying to a grand jury investigating circumstances surrounding the 2018 massacre on one of his campuses has issued a video statement saying he will be vindicated. Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie on Tuesday didn’t specifically address state prosecutors’ accusation that he lied when he testified four weeks ago before a statewide grand jury. It was investigating issues stemming from the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that left 17 dead. Instead, he said he’ll be cleared and will not resign. Prosecutors say he contacted witnesses in a related criminal case and then lied when asked about it before the grand jury.