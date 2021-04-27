Franciscan Sisters donate $100K to Viterbo University/ B&G Club program

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration have gifted $100,000 to Viterbo University's Amie L. Mathy Center Boys & Girls Club Pathway to Bachelor's Degree program.

The program provides three four-year full-tuition scholarships to Viterbo. One is for the Boys & Girls Clubs Greater La Crosse Member of the Year and two for members of the Amie L. Mathy Center Boys & Girls Club on the Viterbo campus.

The gift from the sisters goes to the scholarship fund.

“Our foundresses understood the power education has to change lives, and we continue to minister both inside and outside traditional classrooms,” said FSPA President Sr. Eileen McKenzie in a statement. “We’re also connected to this program as one of our partners in mission on staff, Danessa Brocks, was the 2020 recipient of a full-tuition scholarship at Viterbo University. We listened when Danessa accepted this honor and stated, ‘College was the last thing on my mind because I thought I could never accomplish it, but the staff at the club pushed me to see my value and abilities.’ The possibilities of this program are endless.”

“We are incredibly grateful to the FSPA and to everyone who supports this important program,” said Jim Salmo, Viterbo University vice president of advancement in the same statement. “We know it will make a tremendous difference in the lives of our local future leaders.”