Fundraiser this Saturday for North Bend business destroyed by fire

This Saturday a fundraiser will take place at the Melrose Rod and Gun Club to benefit the former Black Pearl Lounge & North Bend Canoe Rental.

Music, food, and activities will help raise funds for the business owner Sandy Warthan as she works to rebuild. The event begins at 2:00 p.m.

A cornhole tournament will take place starting at 3:00 p.m. Sign up starts at 2:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per team and it is double elimination. There will also be a tractor ride in the morning. Sign up begins at 9:30 a.m. and the ride runs from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Aaron Scott will provide music at night from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Donations are greatly appreciated. You can find more information on the Facebook event.