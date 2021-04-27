German police say grenade-shaped item in forest was sex toy

BERLIN (AP) — The discovery of a suspected hand grenade brought a German police bomb squad to a Bavarian forest. But experts quickly determined that the device was a rubber sex toy instead of a weapon of war. Police said Tuesday that a jogger reported finding a bag containing the device Monday in a forest outside the city of Passau. Germany news agency dpa reported that the condoms and lubricant in the bag helped inform the bomb squad’s hypothesis about the device’s intended use. Police said: “An internet search confirmed the suspicion,….There are actually sex toys in the form of hand grenades.”