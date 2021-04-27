Hawaii close to honoring Juneteenth, leaving 1 state holdout

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii is poised to become the 49th state to recognize Juneteenth after the state House and Senate passed legislation designating June 19 as a day to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. If Hawaii’s governor signs the bill, South Dakota would be the only remaining state that doesn’t recognize the day as either a state holiday or a day of observance. Hawaii Gov. David Ige hasn’t indicated whether he will sign the bill. Juneteenth is celebrated as the day news of emancipation finally reached the last slaves in the U.S. Hawaii’s move comes after a white officer killed George Floyd, a Black man, last year and sparked nationwide protests.