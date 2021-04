ONALASKA, WIS. (WXOW) - The Holmen Vikings defeated the Onalaska Hilltoppers 12-4 on Tuesday afternoon.

Jayda Staige pitched a complete game, giving up 4 runs and striking out 4. Sydney Jahr was 4-5, with 4 rbi's.

Holmen starts the season 1-0 and will play La Crosse Central on Thursday, April 29th.