Hungarian traveling circus stays fit for post-COVID opening

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Human and four-legged performers alike are preparing to bring Hungary’s largest traveling circus back on the road after the COVID-19 pandemic halted its shows for more than a year. From its offseason home outside the capital of Budapest, the Florian Richter Circus is holding rehearsals in cautious anticipation of when performances may begin again. Pandemic restrictions limiting events and public gatherings have meant the circus hasn’t brought in any income. Meanwhile, expenses like feeding the circus’ nearly 50 animals and paying their handlers have used up most of its financial reserves. The circus hopes restrictions will be lifted in time for its traditional summer premiere in July.