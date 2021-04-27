In the strike zone for more thunderstorms

Overnight a few single-cell thunderstorms quickly developed. Half-dollar-sized hail was reported across Winona, Buffalo, Trempealeau, La Crosse, and Jackson counties. Frequent lightning also lit up the sky as thunderstorms fell apart into 3 am.

With a stationary front setting up to the south of La Crosse, warmth builds with highs in the 70s. Then La Crosse and areas north will have highs in the 60s. The stationary front will keep the threat for isolated thunderstorms, especially this evening.

As the low pressure tracks closer to Wisconsin, stronger storms may develop. After the evening commute, a few storms may become severe. A marginal (level 1) risk sets up across the Coulee Region with the threat of large hail and frequent lightning.

Strong storms will diminish overnight with a few showers lingering into Wednesday. Temperatures will stay seasonal behind the low pressure with scattered showers.

Another low pressure, associated with today’s system, will slide to the south and continue showers. A few embedded (non-severe) thunderstorms possible.

Then this is when the pattern turns back to the sunshine. After rainfall dissipates Thursday morning, sunshine will become more and more abundant. Temperatures will stay seasonal or slightly warming into the weekend.

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett