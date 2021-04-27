Justice Dept. opens police probe after Breonna Taylor death

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland says the Justice Department is opening a sweeping probe into policing in Louisville, Kentucky over the March 2020 death of Breonna Taylor.

The 26-year-old Taylor was roused from sleep by police who came through the door using a battering ram. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired once. Taylor was shot to death by police during the raid at her home.

A no-knock warrant was approved as part of a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found at her home. Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, tweeted after the announcement that she “can’t wait for the world to see Louisville Police Department for what it really is.”