La Crosse Parks and Rec Department prepares for pool openings

LA CROSSE, Wisc.(WXOW)- The La Crosse community will soon enjoy a refreshing way to cool off this summer.

All three area pools will be open to the public this summer, but due to COVID-19 protocols, pools will operate at 50% capacity.

Jared Flick, Recreation Supervisor with The La Crosse Parks and Rec. Department detailed other safety protocols you may see at the pools this year.

"We will have masks be mandatory while your in the bathhouse as you come in, check in you'll need to have a mask on. You know while your in the water obviously you don't have to wear a mask. You know our staff will have masks on the entire time except for when the lifeguards are sitting in their chair they can take their mask off."

In addition to new safety protocols in place at the pools the parks and rec. department is preparing for the season by hiring a pool staff for the following pools:

Erickson Park, 2412 Losey Blvd South, La Crosse. (608) 791-8918

Memorial Pool, 1901 Campbell Road, La Crosse. (608) 791-8919

Northside Community Pool, 816 Sill Street, La Crosse. (608) 791-8956

Flick mentioned how many staff members it takes to operate 3 pools and the importance of the staff.

"To operate 3 pools in the city, we need you know about 75 to 80 staff to kind of round everything out between your head guards, our swimming lesson instructors and just our regular guards and swim attendants. So we need a good group of staff."

If you wish to join the pool staff this summer, you can find more information here.

Overall, the department is looking to fill the pools within the upcoming weeks and opening all three pools within the next month.

For more information on all the area pools, visit here.