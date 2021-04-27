La Crosse Police Department swears in first female captain

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Lieutenant Avrie Schott was promoted as the first female captain on Tuesday during the La Crosse Police Department's swearing-in ceremony.

Capt. Schott said her rank changed but her goal to build community relationships did not.

"You can do anything that you want. You can be anybody that you want to be. Be you, be kind, work hard and have that dedication." she said.

Schott started her career in 1999 around the same time as Chief Shawn Kudron.

"It is a special day to see her as the first female captain of police with the La Crosse Police Department but it's also really no surprise," Chief Kudron said. "Everyone that's ever worked in our department and within this community knows how capable she is at being a leader."

Both acknowledged the hardships that come along with the promotion after a year of police involved shootings and protests in Wisconsin and the greater United States.

"This last year has been challenging there's no doubt about that but it's been motivating for our agency," Chief Kudron said. "We want to do what's best for this community. We want to keep this community safe."

As head of the Professional Standards and Community Service Bureau, Capt. Schott is in charge of improving the relationship between the community and the police.

"I have been given the opportunities to train and be challenged and to grow as an individual and a department member throughout my career," Capt. Schott said. "I'm just really excited to be able to continue to give back to my hometown."

She'll run the DARE program, staff accreditation, and the school resource officer program whose future remains uncertain.

The ceremony was in-person and virtual promoting six other officers to new positions.

Here's a list of other promotions: