LAX FD Planning for Fire Station 2

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The planning continues for the La Crosse Fire Department concerning a new station. The focus now, a new Station 2.

The construction of a new facility would take place near UW La Crosse on the spot known as Goosetown Park. It would also mean the end of a fire crew in the outdated current Station 2 on Monitor Street.

"This station, it's kind of outlived it's life expectancy, similar to the station on the northside," said La Crosse Fire Chief Ken Gilliam. "Eventually this building would be turned over to development, maybe used to warehouse some storage space or spare equipment."

Planning is still in progress, with the hopes that by this summer there will be a building plan officially in place.

"There's steps we have to take. We still need to get some public input and ultimately the support of the city council," Gilliam said. "If all goes well we would be going out for bid late summer or early fall and hopefully breaking ground before winter."

Both Station 2 and Station 4 would remain fully operational during this time. Originally, the fire department had been ready to move forward on replacing Station Four. However, those plans were sidelined with some members of the community and ultimately the Heritage Preservation Commission designated the structure a historic landmark.