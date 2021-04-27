Low expectations dog UN bid to relaunch Cyprus peace talks

GENEVA (AP) — U.N. secretary-general Antonio Guterres is “realistic” about chances of resuming formal talks to reunify ethnically split Cyprus amid low expectations that a fresh bid to reinvigorate dormant negotiations will lead to a breakthrough. A U.N. spokesman made the comments to reporters ahead of Tuesday’s start of an informal meeting Guterres is hosting in the Swiss city that brings together the leaders of the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities as well as the foreign ministers of Greece, Turkey and Britain – a former colonial ruler in Cyprus. The aim of the three-day talks is to scope out chances of resuming formal peace talks that have been stalled since the last attempt, at another Swiss resort in 2017, ended in failure.