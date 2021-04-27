Millennial Money: Shopping small makes a big impact

Tens of thousands of small businesses closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of them permanently. Those still standing desperately need community support to stay open or reopen. Among business owners who closed during the pandemic and later reopened, 31% cited customer support as the reason they were able to do so. Money spent at a small business does more than support one shop; those dollars circulate into the community, creating jobs and supporting economic development. A strong small-business community also boosts housing demand and property values.