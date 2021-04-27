Minnesota Legislature finally funds Chauvin trial security

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature has approved $7.8 million to help cover the extra security costs the state incurred ahead of last week’s guilty verdicts in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial over the killing of George Floyd. The Star Tribune reports that the state House and Senate passed the package Tuesday with bipartisan support. Gov. Tim Walz requested the additional funding to cover the costs for state troopers and other law enforcement who were brought in from outside agencies. Minnesota’s divided Legislature struggled for months to agree on the funding, with Republicans balking at the costs and Democrats demanding new police accountability measures.