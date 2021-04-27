Minnesota Update: 12 new deaths from COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - In figures released Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Health Services reported 12 new deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

To date, a total of 7,091 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,354 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Numbers released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health show an additional 6,000 people have completed the COVID-19 vaccination process.

Overall, the figures show 1,811,171 people or 32.6 percent have completed the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard.

Among the total population, MDH said 2,468,406 persons, or 44.4 percent, have received a first dose of the vaccine.

MDH figures as of Sunday show that 49.8 percent of all Houston County residents have received the first dose. 39.3 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series. 94.7 percent of those 65 and over have had at least one dose of the vaccine according to MDH.

Winona County has had 44.4 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 38 percent have completed the vaccine series. 86.8 percent of those 65+ have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

State health officials also reported in its update that another 1,088 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Houston County and Winona County each saw four new cases. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 570,518 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 41,099 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 37,952 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 549,110 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported that the total number of tests completed in the state is 9,116,991. The Department reported that about 3,993,200 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 29,918 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 6,081 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.