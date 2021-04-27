More than 500 lbs of prescription drugs collected at Drug Take Back Day site

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Organizers of the National Drug Take Back Day site in downtown La Crosse were busy collecting old and unused medication Saturday morning.

Al Bliss with the La Crosse County Health Department said that 550 lbs. of prescription drugs were dropped off at the site during the three hours of the event.

Approximately 358 vehicles came through the Health and Human Services building parking lot to get rid of the medication.

Elsewhere, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said they were a part of an event that collected 342 pounds of medications on Saturday.