Part of Copeland Ave. down to one lane starting Wednesday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Starting tomorrow morning, one of the southbound lanes on Copeland Avenue is closed for street work.

The work is in the right-hand lane about 1,000 feet south of Causeway Blvd. according to the Water Utility. Crews need to repair a street opening done by the utility.

They said that drivers should plan for delays when driving through the area. They urge caution in the work zone.

Depending on the weather, the lane should be open to traffic by Friday afternoon.