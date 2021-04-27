Police: Iowa man assaulted, spit on officers during arrest

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa (AP) — Police say a central Iowa man faces a bevy of charges after being accused of attacking several officers as they tried to arrest him on suspicion of driving drunk with his young child in the back seat. Des Moines station WHO-TV reports that 33-year-old Christopher Greenwood was confronted Monday afternoon after witnesses reported his truck hitting curbs and driving into a ditch. Pleasant Hill officers soon found his truck crashed into a pole and noticed a young girl in a booster seat in the back seat. Police say when officers tried to arrest Greenwood, he head-butted, kicked and spit on the officers. Greenwood faces charges of assault causing injury to an officer, child endangerment and other counts.