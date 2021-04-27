Polish right-wing government wins left’s support on EU funds

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s rgoverning conservative party has moved closer to securing parliamentary support for a national plan on how to use money from the European Union’s coronavirus recovery fund, after making concessions to a left-wing opposition group. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Law and Justice, the largest party in the ruling coalition, said he met with the leaders of Lewica (the Left), and the outcome was positive. Morawiecki said his Cabinet had agreed to some of the Left’s conditions, including the construction of 75,000 cheap flats for rent and more money for hospitals and local governments. Both unlikely partners said their agreement was for the good of all Poles.