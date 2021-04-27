Public celebration of Lag B’omer to be held at Copeland Park on Thursday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Congregation Sons of Abraham is hosting a public celebration of the Jewish holiday, Lag B'omer. The event is at the Copeland Park Shelter featuring singing, dancing, food, and a bonfire.

The holiday is an equal distance between Passover and Shavout, or "Feast of Weeks". Public celebrations of Lag B'omer occur in other cities, however Rabbi Brian Serle hopes to start a new tradition.

"Now that we have this group of enthusiastic [rabbinical] students from Iowa, with their sound system and our park permit, we are joining together for this celebration. It is very unique and the first time for La Crosse," said Rabbi Serle.

Additionally, the event will have masks and social distancing. Rabbi Serle said, "The idea is to get out of the house and enjoy the community for this really festive occasion."

The event begins at 7:30 p.m. by the Copeland Park Shelter. It is free admission while donations are encouraged.