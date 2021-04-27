Q&A: Michael B. Jordan on protest, power & ‘Without Remorse’

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael B. Jordan’s power on screen has taken many forms. His heavyweight force in “Creed.” His capacity to inspire change in “Just Mercy,” as Bryan Stevenson. His raw fury in “Black Panther.” But Jordan’s potency reaches new, muscular heights in “Without Remorse” a Tom Clancy adaptation that recasts Jordan as a globe-trotting action star. The film is an updated origin story of Navy SEAL John Clark, Clancy’s best-known character outside of Jack Ryan. In an interview, Jordan says he’s hoping it spawns a franchise. It debuts Friday on Amazon Prime Video.