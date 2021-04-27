Reyes homers twice as Indians hand slumping Twins 7-4 loss

CLEVELAND (AP) — Franmil Reyes hit two home runs, including a 452-foot drive that landed in the left-field bleachers about six rows in front of the scoreboard, and the Cleveland Indians beat the slumping Minnesota Twins 7-4. Reyes broke a 3-all tie in the sixth inning with his second homer off Kenta Maeda. The Twins have lost four straight and 13 of 15, dropping to 7-15 this season. José Ramírez homered and drove in two runs for Cleveland. Byron Buxton went deep for Minnesota.