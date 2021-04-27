RST adding service to Phoenix, Fort Myers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester International Airport is adding more destinations once again.

In a news release on Tuesday morning, Sun Country Airlines announced new nonstop service from RST to Phoenix, Arizona and Fort Myers, Florida.

RST officials made the announcement Tuesday morning with city leaders.

It has only been seven months since RST started trips to Denver. This marks another growth opportunity for the airport, despite the fact the pandemic has devastated the airline industry. RST already offers nonstop service to Minneapolis, Chicago, Denver and Atlanta.

"RST has had a strategic plan in place for some time now to build on our local air service, and increasing our passenger volumes here," RST Communication Manager Tiana O'Connor said. "It's the community really showing up. Choosing to fly local, booking the tickets with RST, that's what allows the airlines to make these decisions to say that we can start new flights in that community."

The flights between RST and the Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers will begin on Feb. 3, 2022. Those trips will run twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays, according to the release.

The nonstop service from RST to and from the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will begin on Feb. 4. The service will also operate two times a week on Monday and Friday.

The airline said the one-way fares will be as low as $79 for the Fort Myers trips. Flights will run as low as $69 for the Phoenix destination.

In addition, Sun Country is also launching service from Duluth International Airport to and from Phoenix and Fort Myers. In total, the airline is adding 18 new nonstop routes, encompassing nine airports.