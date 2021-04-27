Russian court restricts Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow has ruled to restrict the activities of an organization founded by imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny pending a decision on whether it should be outlawed as an extremist group. The Moscow City Court’s ruling on Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption came Tuesday amid a sweeping crackdown on Russian President Vladimir Putin most prominent critic, his allies and his political infrastructure. The Moscow prosecutor’s office petitioned the court this month to label the foundation and Navalny’s network of regional offices as extremist groups and effectively outlaw their activities, exposing members and supporters to lengthy prison terms. If the court grants the request, it would be a crippling blow to Navalny’s team.