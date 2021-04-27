S Carolina lawmakers again reject transgender athletes ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A committee in the South Carolina House has again rejected a proposal that would have prevented transgender students from playing on girls’ sports teams in middle and high school. The House Judiciary Committee voted 13-11 against the bill on Tuesday. The same committee tabled a similar proposal March 16, leading supporters to change some introductory language but leave the essence of the bill untouched. South Carolina was one of more than 20 states considering restrictions on athletics or gender-confirming health care for transgender minors this year. Opponents say South Carolina would have lost business and sports events and hurt some of its most vulnerable teens by passing the bill.