Southern African countries may help Mozambique fight rebels

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The 16-nation Southern African Development Community is considering a proposal to deploy more than 2,500 regional troops to help battle extremist rebels in northern Mozambique. The proposed military support to Mozambique will be considered on Thursday at a summit meeting of regional leaders in Mozambique’s capital, Maputo. The regional group should provide ground soldiers as well as air and naval support to help Mozambique defeat the insurgency in its northern Cabo Delgado province, according to recommendations made by a military mission sent by the SADC group in a report seen by The Associated Press.