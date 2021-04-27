T-storms could drop more hail.

Large hail early this morning…

Isolated storms popped up late last night and produce larger sized hail from Winona County into Southern Trempealeau County. Hailstones up to an inch and a half fell on a few locations, and the same front may become active again this evening.

Storm system approaches…

The next storm is headed into the region, with more clouds and increasing chances of rain. This evening t-storms will make a run at the area. Much needed rain is likely, but we will be monitoring the storms for potential large hail. It would appear that the main threat for strong winds and other severe weather will be south.

Showers linger…

The system will set up shop to the southeast, but it could still produce a few showers into Wednesday and even Thursday morning. The rain would certainly be welcome.

Sunshine returns for week’s end…

Friday promises mostly sunny skies and temperatures will be in the 60s, and 70s will follow for the weekend. Another system could draw close enough for low end chances of t-storms on Sunday afternoon.

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden