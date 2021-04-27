Task force picks artist for La Crosse Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Center Board held a virtual meeting on Monday to announce which artist will grace the walls of the newly renovated La Crosse Center.

The board choose Stacia Goodman, a Minneapolis-based artist, who specializes in mosiac art. Goodman is an expert in turnkey design, fabrication, and installation of site-specific, large-scale works in ceramic tile, stained glass, and/or other mixed media.

Members of the task force said that Goodman's piece stood out to them and did an excellent job of representing the La Crosse area.

"We liked that she picked up on the movement of water," La Crosse Center Board Member Jennifer Williams said. "That is so important to this area, and the wildlife reference and then certainly the cultural reference."

The board also discussed construction updates, future venue bookings and final costs of the project during Monday's meeting.