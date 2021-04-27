Two killed in Vernon Co. crash

GENOA, Wis. (WXOW) - Two people are killed in a crash Tuesday morning near Genoa.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 7:24 a.m. on Highway 56 near County K in the Town of Genoa.

They said a 2007 Ford Escape was headed westbound when a turkey flew into the front of the vehicle and struck it. The driver lost control of the vehicle which skidded into a ditch then back across the centerline. The vehicle hit an eastbound 2011 Dodge pickup head-on.

Both people in the Escape were pronounced dead at the scene by the Vernon County Coroner's Office. The pickup truck driver was able to get out and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse with non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of the victims won't be released pending notification of family.

The sheriff's office said they are the county's second and third vehicle fatalities in 2021.