UN demands combatants protect schools, hospitals and water

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is demanding that all combatants protect schools, hospitals, power grids, water supplies and other civilian infrastructure. The council unanimously adopted a resolution Tuesday that focuses for the first time on the destruction of critical civilian requirements in conflicts from Syria and Afghanistan to South Sudan and Ukraine. The resolution strongly condemns “indiscriminate or disproportionate attacks” that deprive civilians of essential needs, which violates international humanitarian law. It demands that all parties to armed conflicts comply with these laws and stresses the need to ensure accountability for violations.