US to limit immigration arrests at courthouses under Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is placing limits on immigration arrests at courthouses around the country after the practice sparked criticism under President Donald Trump. A change of policy announced Tuesday by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas authorizes arrests at courthouses in cases of national security, a threat to public safety or in an emergency. But the new policy prohibits routine immigration enforcement at or near courthouses. Mayorkas says Trump-era arrests at courthouses had a “chilling effect” on people’s willingness to come to court or work with law enforcement. The administration has directed Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to focus on people who pose a national security threat or have committed more serious crimes.