Virus-postponed Twins-Angels games get May 20 doubleheader

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Minnesota Twins will make up a pair of virus-prompted postponements against the Los Angeles Angels as a doubleheader on May 20. That was originally an off day for both teams, now used to reschedule games from April 17 and 18. The Twins lost to the Angels on April 16 at Angel Stadium before being forced to pause when their total of positive tests reached four. In all, five Minnesota players went on the COVID-19 injured list. The Twins also had their April 19 game at Oakland postponed and made it up as a doubleheader against the Athletics the following day.