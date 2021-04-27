Weber Health and Gundersen Health System Offers Walk-In Vaccination Sites in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wisc.(WXOW)- Members of the community can receive their COVID-19 vaccination at a walk-in clinic in La Crosse.

Weber Health Group is offering a free walk-in clinic on April 28 and May 1 at the Century Link Building at 333 Front St. North in La Crosse.

The clinic is open from 11 am to 7 pm on the 28 and 9 am to noon on May 1 and will offer the Pfizer vaccine. Additionally, individuals 16 and 17 can participate in the clinic with parental approval.

Gundersen Health System will also offer a walk-in clinic to anyone 18 and up on weekdays from 8am to 3pm at the Onalaska Location.



