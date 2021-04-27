Wimbledon Middle Sunday play in ’22; fans, money TBD in ’21

The All England Club says there will be play on Wimbledon’s middle Sunday starting in 2022. That is a significant break in tradition for the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. There only has been play on the middle Sunday in the past when rain created a backlog of matches. Wimbledon returns in 2021 after it was called off last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The club says it received 180 million pounds in cancellation insurance. That is about $250 million. Some aspects of the 2021 tournament are still to be determined. That includes the number of spectators and prize money.