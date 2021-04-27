Wisconsin Update: Deaths, cases, and hospitalizations up

MADISON (WXOW) -- In numbers released Tuesday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services data showed that the number of new deaths, cases, and hospitalizations rose in the state.

It is the third time in a week that there were double digit deaths in the state. 17 were recorded in the last 24 hours.

One of today's reported deaths was in La Crosse County. It is the first new death from the virus in the county since March 2 according to state figures.

Another was recorded in Trempealeau County. The death is the second in a week and the third in April.

100 people were hospitalized in the past day as well.

815 new cases were reported on Tuesday with 2,617 tests coming back negative.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 579,972, or 97.4 percent, are considered recovered.

28,000 more people are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Figures from DHS show 2,460,545 people in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That translates to 42.3 percent of state residents according to DHS. The figures show that 1,855,145 people, or 31.9 percent of the state's population, are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

In Western Wisconsin to date, 117,440 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. It equates to 42.8 percent of the total number of people in Western Wisconsin. 91,142, or 33.2 percent, have completed the vaccine series.

The DHS figures show that 57,432 people or 48.7 percent of residents of La Crosse County have had at least one dose of the vaccine. 42,992 people in La Crosse County or 36.4 percent completed the vaccine series according to the state.

In other counties, these are the percentages for the population completing the series of COVID vaccinations: Monroe: 25.9 percent, Vernon: 31.3 percent, Trempealeau: 35.6 percent, and Jackson: 28.7 percent.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update (numbers in parenthesis indicate increase/decrease in cases/deaths from the day before):

County Cases 7-Day Avg. Deaths Buffalo 1,346 0.71 7 Crawford 1,709 (+2) 1.29 17 Grant 4,876 (+5) 3.43 85 Jackson 2,613 (+2) 1.29 26 La Crosse 12,644 (+17) 12.57 81 (+1) Monroe 4,472 (+3) 4.14 37 Trempealeau 3,517 (+4) 2.71 41 (+1) Vernon 1,903 1.29 44

*DHS occasionally adjusts numbers when information shows that a case or cases may be from another county.

7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI. Dept. of Health Services or county health departments.

