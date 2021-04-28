Aguilar’s 5th HR in 6 games leads Marlins over Brewers 6-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jesús Aguilar homered for the fifth time in his last six games to lead the Miami Marlins to a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. Aguilar’s tiebreaking three-run shot off Eric Yardley with two outs in the fourth inning put Miami ahead for good as the Marlins won the three-game series in Milwaukee. The Brewers are 9-3 on the road but just 5-7 at home this season. Miami’s Sandy Alcantara (1-2) struck out four and gave up five hits and two runs in seven innings. Kolten Wong hit a two-run homer for the Brewers.