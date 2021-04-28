An important part of the president’s job

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The president's address to a joint session of Congress demonstrates one of the president's important jobs.

UW-La Crosse political analyst Tim Dale says it's one people know about, but often not thought of first.

The address is the president's opportunity to propose legislation and make priorities known in a public way.

It comes as the president reaches his first 100 days in office.

As a result of the pandemic, the usually large audience for the address is reduced significantly.

