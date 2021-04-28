Appeals panel: Limits on St. Louis police aren’t permanent

A federal appeals court has ruled that a judge’s 2017 ruling limiting how St. Louis police officers can control protesters was meant to be a temporary order and must end unless a trial court takes up the issue within six months. A panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued the 2-1 decision Tuesday on U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry’s preliminary injunction issued Nov. 15, 2017. ACLU of Missouri Attorney Tony Rothert indicated in a statement that a permanent injunction will be sought unless newly-elected Mayor Tishaura Jones agrees to policy changes without the court’s intervention. Jones campaigned on a platform that included police reform.