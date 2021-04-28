Arkansas lawmakers OK reworked bill that nullifies gun laws

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have approved a reworked bill that aims to preempt federal gun restrictions following objections that a previous proposal went too far and jeopardized public safety. The House early Wednesday morning sent Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson the new proposal declaring invalid in the state any federal gun restrictions enacted on or after Jan. 1, 2021. The measure is aimed at easing concerns prosecutors and law enforcement raised about a more expansive gun law nullification bill that Hutchinson vetoed on Friday.