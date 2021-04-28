Arrest made in vandalism to Moorhead mosque

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested a 22-year-old man for spray painting hate-related messages on a mosque in Moorhead. Authorities say the local man was taken into custody Tuesday night in south Moorhead after police received key information from a local business employee that led to the suspect’s identification. The vandalism was discovered Sunday morning on the outside of the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Community Center. The man has been booked into the Clay County Jail on possible charges of felony harassment and felony criminal damage to property, both with hate crime enhancers. Members of the Moorhead and Fargo, North Dakota metropolitan area turned out with brushes, chemicals, and power washers Monday to help clean the mosque.