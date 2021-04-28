Attorney calls for investigation into Ma’Khia Bryant death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An attorney representing the family of Ma’Khia Bryant has called for full investigations into the teen’s fatal shooting by a Columbus police officer. Michelle Martin is a Columbus lawyer who has also served as a court-appointed guardian for children who have been removed from parental custody. Martin called Wednesday for a federal investigation into Bryant’s death as well as a probe into the handling of Bryant’s foster care placement. Martin wouldn’t discuss details of why Bryant was in foster care, but said she was there too long. The state is investigating the shooting as is customary for any fatal shooting by a Columbus officer.