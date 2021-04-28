Biden’s declaration: America’s democracy ‘is rising anew’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden declared Wednesday night in his first address to a joint session of Congress that “America is rising anew."

He pointed optimistically to the nation’s emergence from the pandemic as a vital moment to prove that its democracy still works by fundamentally transforming the role government plays in American life.

Biden marked his first 100 days in office as the nation pushes out of a menacing mix of crises, making his case before a pared-down gathering of mask-wearing legislators because of pandemic restrictions.

Speaking in highly personal terms while demanding massive structural changes, the president urged a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education to help rebuild the economy and compete with rising global competitors.

In GOP response, Scott says US isn’t racist

President Joe Biden abandoned the COVID-19-safe elbow bumps as he left the House of Representatives after his first speech to Congress on Wednesday night.

Biden opted for fist bumps, back slaps, handshakes, and even some hand-holding as members of Congress approached him.

The longtime senator took his time leaving the chamber, and was standing in the aisle talking to lawmakers when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gaveled the session closed.

He chatted with senior Democratic leaders, including the head of the House Financial Services Committee, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California, and Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro, who leads the House Appropriations Committee. Biden held DeLauro’s hands as they spoke.

Biden engaged some Republicans, shaking hands with Ohio Sen. Rob Portman and grabbing his arm as they talked. The president appeared in no hurry to leave and spoke with most anyone who approached him, even taking one person’s card.

He finally left the chamber at 10:21 p.m., 10 minutes after ending his speech.

10:30 p.m.

President Joe Biden has ended his first address to a joint session of Congress by reaching to evoke the sweep of history. He says the notion of “we the people” is actually “the government, you and I.”

Biden mentioned President Franklin D. Roosevelt by name as he argued for passage of a $1.8 trillion spending plan that would greatly expand the government’s role in the lives of everyday Americans.

But as Biden wrapped up his prime-time speech, he also spoke of the mob that on Jan. 6 overran the Capitol building where he gave his address Wednesday night.

Biden took a swipe at conspiracy theorists who have criticized the concept of a “deep state,” and the president said the government was about all Americans.

He told the nation: “We have stared into an abyss of insurrection and autocracy, of pandemic and pain, and ‘We the people’ did not flinch.”

He concluded by saying that as the country begins to confront a new chapter against the pandemic, “There is not a single thing, nothing, nothing beyond our capacity. We can do whatever we set our minds to it as long as we do it together.”

10:25 p.m.

President Joe Biden says 12 years of education is no longer enough to compete in the 21st century. But he’s also saying a college degree is unnecessary for nearly 90% of the jobs that would be created through his proposal to boost the country’s roads, bridges and other public works.

Biden is using his first speech to Congress to promote his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan and his newly announced $1.8 trillion proposal that includes universal preschool, two years of free community college and $225 billion for child care.

Republicans are seeking a narrower, less costly infrastructure plan. Biden is selling his plan as a massive job creator. He calls it a “blue-collar blueprint to build America.”

When it comes to education, Biden said the “world is catching up.” He’s looking to provide for two years of universal preschool for every 3- and 4- year-old in America. On top of that, his plan would add two years of free community college.

He says his administration would also increase investments in Pell grants and in historically Black colleges and universities.

10:20 p.m.

President Joe Biden wants bipartisan action in Congress on fighting gun violence.

During his address to Congress on Wednesday night, the president said “this is not a Democrat or Republican issue” but “it’s an American issue.”

Biden outlined a number of what he called “reasonable reforms.” Examples include universal background checks, and banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

He said such restrictions “have overwhelming support from the American people.”

Biden also had a message for gun rights advocates who say that those kind of restrictions would impinge upon their constitutional rights: “We’re not changing the Constitution, we’re being reasonable.”

10:10 p.m.

President Joe Biden says the United States has “to come together to rebuild trust between law enforcement and the people they serve.”

Biden says in his first address to Congress as president that he wants lawmakers to pass police overhaul legislation by the anniversary of the death of George Floyd. Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after a police officer pinned his knee to Floyd’s neck.

Floyd’s death sparked national demonstrations against police brutality and institutional racism.

Biden mentioned the legislation in his speech and said “the country supports this reform and Congress should act.” The House has passed the sweeping overhaul of policing and law enforcement, but it has yet to clear the Senate.

The president says that “we have a real chance to root out systemic racism.”

10 p.m.

President Joe Biden is stressing the need for global engagement and cooperation on everything from the COVID-19 pandemic to climate change. It’s a sharp contrast from President Donald Trump’s “America First” policy.

Biden says in a prime-time address to Congress that “the comment I hear most often” in his conversations with world leaders is: “We see that America is back — but for how long?”

Biden says that “we have to show not just that we are back, but that we are here to stay.”

Under Trump, the United States pursued a policy of unilateralism and withdrew from a number of international alliances and diplomatic relationships.

Biden pledged as part of its diplomatic efforts that the U.S. will eventually “become an arsenal of vaccines for other countries – just as America was the arsenal of democracy in World War II.”

9:55 p.m.

President Joe Biden says he’s “not looking to punish anybody” but does plan to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans.

Biden wasn’t shy about saying during a joint address to Congress that he’ll pay for his $1.8 trillion spending package by raising taxes on the rich. He attacked the Republican-backed, 2017 tax cuts, saying they created large deficits while most benefiting the richest Americans.

Biden says his plan will most help the American middle class. He’s also pledging not to raise taxes on the middle class. He says most Americans have already “paid enough.”

But the president also says that the huge increase in spending he’s backing will require more money coming into the government, and he says it should come from CEOs and the rich.

9:35 p.m.

President Joe Biden is making a direct appeal to blue-collar workers as he pitches his massive spending package during his joint address to Congress on Wednesday night.

Biden is telling Americans that his infrastructure proposal will help “millions of people get back to their jobs and their careers.” Biden is emphasizing blue-collar roles as he outlines the plan, saying it will create jobs in everything from modernizing America’s roads, bridges and highways to replacing the nation’s lead pipes.

Biden says his plan will provide opportunities for engineers, construction workers, electrical workers and farmers. He promises the plan will create “jobs Americans can raise their families on.”

That appeal to blue-collar workers has shaped Biden’s entire political career. Biden made a pitch to moderate, rural white voters as a centerpiece of his 2020 campaign.

9:30 p.m.

President Biden is marking his first 100 days in office by highlighting passage of the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief legislation known as the American Rescue Plan and he’s noting that his administration has provided more than 220 million COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Biden says he inherited a nation in crisis and now he can report that “America is on the move again.”

In his first address to Congress as president, Biden says the United States is already seeing the results of “one of the most consequential rescue packages in American history.” He’s emphasizing that the package included $1,400 checks to 85% of U.S. households. And he says more than 160 million checks are already out the door.

As to the vaccine, he says it is available in nearly 40,000 pharmacies and more than 700 community health centers.

Now, 90% of Americans live within 5 miles of a vaccination site, and Biden’s message is, “Go get vaccinated America.”

Biden is also emphasizing that the economy is on the mend under his watch.

9:25 p.m.

It was an unusual scene when President Joe Biden arrived in the House of Representatives for his first speech to Congress on Wednesday night. There were only about 200 lawmakers in attendance in the large chamber. They were spaced part and favored elbow bumps over the usual back slaps because of COVID-19 protocols.

There wasn’t the usual roar of applause or crush of center-aisle lawmakers shaking hands with the president. Biden’s arrival was a more subdued affair.

Still, the president did greet lawmakers when he walked down the center aisle, even if he had to wave at some of them from afar. He fist-bumped Chief Justice John Roberts. And Biden hugged his former presidential rival for the Democratic nomination, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Some members of Congress violated some of the evening’s strict health protocols, by shaking hands and sitting right next to each other to chat.

Biden served decades in the Senate, and when he reached the rostrum, he smiled and greeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and said, “It’s good to be back.”