CrossFit Games prepare for return to Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- As Wisconsin continues to vaccinate more people against COVID-19, the CrossFit Games prepare to fill the Alliant Energy Center.

Tickets for the event are now on sale, with the games running July 27-August 1. According to the CrossFit Games website, there are several different packages available, running from $119 to $550.

The games grounds will include a 200,000 square foot vendor space, 20,000 square foot beer garden, a large spectator workout space and a camping area.

"The entire city of Madison will be geared up for the Games and offering great opportunities for dining, drinking, and enjoying outdoor activities throughout the city," the organizers said in a Facebook post.