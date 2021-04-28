Dubai police arrest attackers in massive brawl that killed 3

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Police in Dubai say they have arrested 10 people in connection with a massive knife fight that killed three people, a relatively rare outburst of violence in the Gulf Arab sheikdom. The police said Wednesday the melee stemmed from a dispute over money, with 13 men armed with knives and wooden bats fighting over 5,000 dirhams (some $1,360). The brawl drew others in, killing three and seriously wounding more. Dubai police rarely offer overall crime statistics, but previously have acknowledged similar incidents in low-income expat communities. It comes as Dubai suffers from an economic downturn precipitated by the coronavirus pandemic.